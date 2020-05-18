Meghan Mitchell, class of 2023 at Notre Dame High School-Belmont and San Mateo resident, created more than 100 prepacked snacks for first responders. Here she is delivering them to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center Wednesday, May 6.
