Mayor's birthday message

South San Francisco Mayor Richard Garbarino visited Aegis Living San Francisco Saturday, May 9, to celebrate longtime Bay Area resident Rhoda Marie Kay on her 100th birthday. Mayor Garbarino was joined by Rhoda’s family and friends as they surprised her with 100 balloons and cheered her on, from a safe distance, on this special day

