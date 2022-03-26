We continue to observe Canis Major in the west sky. Again, if we could see Monoceros, it’s to the left of Orion. Above Monoceros is Canis Minor, below it is Canis Major. Canis Major has the distinction of having the brightest star in it, Sirius.
That name should sound familiar since we’ve observed it before just after sunset. It starts to twinkle before any of the stars in Orion are visible. Sirius is the fifth star closest to our sun at just 8.6 light years away. As with most bright stars, it is a binary star where its companion can only be seen with a telescope.
The primary component of this system is Sirius A. It is a white main sequence star that has twice the mass of the sun and is 25 times more luminous! Its companion is Sirius B and is a white dwarf that orbits about every 50 years. It is one of the most massive dwarfs known and its mass is almost the same as our sun. It’s nicknamed the Dog Star because it’s the brightest star in the constellation. Its name may come from ancient Egypt. They believed the sun and the brightest star caused summer’s heat. Even today, we use the expression “dog days” to mean stifling weather, oblivious of its origin. Canis Major has been described as “the dog with the blazing face” because the dog appears to hold Sirius, in its jaws.
The second brightest star in Canis Major is Adhara and is the 24th brightest star in the night. It too is a binary star. It is between 425 and 430 light years away. According to Stardate.com, Adhara is over a thousand times brighter than Sirius and if it were moved to the same distance as Sirius, it would look about 200 times brighter than it! Its name comes from the Arabic aðāra, which means “virgins.” It is also known as Epsilon Canis Majoris or (ε Canis Majoris).
One of the next brightest stars in Canis Major is Mirzam and sometimes Al-Murzim or Murzim It’s a blue-white giant that is about 500 light years away. Its name comes from the Arabic word for “the herald.” It’s believed that its name is derived from the fact that it rises before Sirius, meaning it heralds Sirius. We’ll continue to look at the rest of the stars in Canis Major next week.
It's worth noting that Mars and the moon will have a close approach Sunday night at around 10 p.m. Then Tuesday morning, the moon, Venus and Saturn will also have a close approach after 7 a.m.
