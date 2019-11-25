Latino Committee toy drive

The Latino Committee, a division of the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted a toy drive for Samaritan House Nov. 19.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Latest News
Trending Stories on smdailyjournal.com
Articles
- Zareen’s set to open in Redwood City
- Three Bay Area counties to be affected by power shutoff
- Chick-fil-A definitely set to open soon in Redwood City
- Judge sides with San Mateo in housing suit
- Charges dismissed, enhanced in San Bruno rape case
- Vietnam War’s ‘Freedom Birds’
- Caltrain explores new governance
- Huge biotech complex proposed in San Carlos
- Man stabbed to death on BART in Hayward
- The balance of power shifts in San Mateo
Images
Videos
Commented
- Failing memory (10)
- The balance of power shifts in San Mateo (8)
- Women of color, engage (6)
- Three jurisdictions vote on urgency ordinance (6)
- Plugging the loophole in AB 1842 (5)
- Burlingame’s failure to protect more than half its residents (5)
- Radical leanings? (5)
- San Mateo renters get protection (4)
- Yes on Measure H (4)
- Grocott’s misinformed column (4)
Featured Events
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.