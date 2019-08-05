Kaiser Permanente Veterans Association

At the Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Farmers Market, three military veterans who are staff members at the medical center, were handing out service appreciation pins to patients and members who are also veterans. From the left, Lily Brockmeier, Executive Admin, a former Marine, Cheryl Rathje, RN, a veteran of the Army Nurse Corps, and Austin Kim, Specialty Clinic Manager, and a Navy veteran, all members of the Kaiser Permanente Veterans Association.

