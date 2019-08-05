At the Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Farmers Market, three military veterans who are staff members at the medical center, were handing out service appreciation pins to patients and members who are also veterans. From the left, Lily Brockmeier, Executive Admin, a former Marine, Cheryl Rathje, RN, a veteran of the Army Nurse Corps, and Austin Kim, Specialty Clinic Manager, and a Navy veteran, all members of the Kaiser Permanente Veterans Association.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Latest News
- Notre Dame: Environmental groups warn against lead pollution
- Review: 'Lost You' is psychological thriller
- J.D. Walker Has Established Himself as One of the Best Immigration Lawyers in the United States
- Liz Weston: How to mess up a variable annuity
- Heron Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- 2 people killed in rafting accident in Austria
- Review: Is there 'Sex in the City' for women in their 50s?
- UN probes corruption in its own agencies in Yemen aid effort
Most Popular
Articles
- YouTube details expansion plans in San Bruno
- Office building approved in Redwood City
- Group in custody for alleged Club Shoreview shoot-out in San Mateo
- South City housing development OK’d
- First look for Hayward Park apartments in San Mateo
- What’s next for San Bruno housing plan?
- San Mateo man arrested for trying to rob woman on Foster City pedway
- Grand jury: San Mateo County facing major waste challenges
- Seven arrested in relation to June shooting in San Mateo
- Grand thefts at Burlingame Apple store
Images
Videos
Commented
- Dignity in the Oval Office (9)
- Regarding the recent column by Matt Grocott (7)
- Veterans, senior center project sparks traffic, parking concerns (5)
- Homeless situation (5)
- Imagine Newsom Care? (4)
- Baltimore (3)
- No government-run health care (3)
- Rapinoe’s activism (2)
- What immigration should mean (2)
- Explore every possible way to prevent mass shootings (2)
Featured Events
Latest e-Edition
From the Journal archives - One year ago today
From the Journal archives - Five years ago today
- Sewer leak contaminates popular park: San Mateo working to repair pipe, clean Laurel Creek
- State releases report on impacts of sea level rise
- San Mateo County police reports
- Couple looking for rental apartment fell victim to scam
- San Mateo County Community College District seeks $388M bond: Funds would go toward modernizing buildings and updating labs, computers
- Bill to allow county pilot for all-mail voting to governor
- Cancer-struck arsonist jailed for hospital fire
- Man robbed at gunpoint by two suspects Saturday night
- Half Moon Bay streets to be repaved
- Senator’s mug shot ‘extortion’ bill advances
From the Journal archives - Ten years ago today
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.