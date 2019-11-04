Halloween at Magnolia

Don de Marco shared his 1955 pristine Chevy Bel Air all decked out for Halloween with residents and staff from The Magnolia of Millbrae, a senior retirement community, as they celebrated Halloween. The afternoon included live music and camaraderie.
