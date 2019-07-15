Google and YouTube

Rebecca Prozan, Google government affairs and public policy; Adrian Schurr, Google.org manager; Erin Hattersley, Google.org manager; Maurice Goodman, president of the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees; San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina; Megan Wheeler, Google.org manager; Andrea Vizenor, dean of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Development at Skyline College; Dr. Aaron McVean, vice chancellor at the San Mateo County Community College District. The group gathered June 26 as part of Google’s monthlong volunteering campaign engaging local mayors across the Bay Area. Google.org’s GoogleServe initiative is an annual campaign where Googlers volunteer with organizations around the world during the month of June

Rebecca Prozan, Google government affairs and public policy; Adrian Schurr, Google.org manager; Erin Hattersley, Google.org manager; Maurice Goodman, president of the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees; San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina; Megan Wheeler, Google.org manager; Andrea Vizenor, dean of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Development at Skyline College; Dr. Aaron McVean, vice chancellor at the San Mateo County Community College District. The group gathered June 26 as part of Google’s monthlong volunteering campaign engaging local mayors across the Bay Area. Google.org’s GoogleServe initiative is an annual campaign where Googlers volunteer with organizations around the world during the month of June

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription