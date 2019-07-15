Rebecca Prozan, Google government affairs and public policy; Adrian Schurr, Google.org manager; Erin Hattersley, Google.org manager; Maurice Goodman, president of the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees; San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina; Megan Wheeler, Google.org manager; Andrea Vizenor, dean of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Development at Skyline College; Dr. Aaron McVean, vice chancellor at the San Mateo County Community College District. The group gathered June 26 as part of Google’s monthlong volunteering campaign engaging local mayors across the Bay Area. Google.org’s GoogleServe initiative is an annual campaign where Googlers volunteer with organizations around the world during the month of June
