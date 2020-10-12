Julia and Jason Coulter, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 14, 2020.
***
Maria Luisa Magallanes and Armando Reyes, of Cupertino, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 15, 2020.
***
Janelle and Phillip Harm, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 16, 2020.
***
Kristin and Paul Bortolotti, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 20, 2020.
***
Betsy Barrenechea and Pedro Quezada, of Roseville, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 20, 2020.
***
Rosemary and Scott Delashaw, of Half Moon Bay, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 27, 2020.
***
Elizabeth Bagot and Dmitry Kuzhanov, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 30, 2020.
***
Jessica and Brandon Silversprings, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 30, 2020.
