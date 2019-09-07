Evan Johannet, of San Mateo, was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.
***Crystal Lee, of San Mateo and Emma O’Hara, of Redwood City, were named to the dean’s list at Colby College.
*** Madeline Schilling, of Hillsborough, Rebecca Medina, of San Carlos, Sean Koh, of Foster City, and Ben Engel, of San Carlos, were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Alexander Chiba and Eliana Jacobs, of Redwood City, Rebecca Medina, of San Carlos, and Olesya Menon, of Foster City, graduated from the school.
*** Taylor Doi, of Foster City, was named to the dean’s list at Gettysburg College. *** Mandy Hitchcock, of Carlmont High School, won third place and an honorable mention in the National Federation of Press Women’s study journalism contest.
*** Ari Campos, of South San Francisco, graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University.
*** Priyanka Takle, of Foster City, graduated from Bates College.
*** Natalie Koenig, of San Bruno, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
*** Nicholas Schlein and Ashley Jones, of Menlo Park as well as Ada Gao, of San Carlos, graduated from Colgate University.
*** Florence Anderberg, of Pacifica, graduated from Simpson University.
*** Caitlin Yuen, of Redwood City, was named to the provost’s list at Hofstra University for earning a 4.0 GPA. Lucas Becher, of San Carlos, and Allison Starks, of South San Francisco, were named to the school’s dean’s list.
*** Yumeto Shigihara and Carolyn Welter, of Belmont as well as Sophia Stelmashenko, of San Bruno, were named to the dean’s list at Boston University. Tommaso Ferme, of Belmont, graduated from the school.
*** Bobby Chu, of Redwood City, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
*** Sophia Cerreta, of San Mateo, was named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College.
