Genentech granted $2 million to the South San Francisco Unified School District to support science education and assist officials in rolling out new science curriculum.
“We are so grateful for this gift and the ongoing support from our community partners,” said Superintendent Shawnterra Moore, in a prepared statement. “This grant will positively impact learning outcomes at our schools by allowing us to provide professional development and support to our teachers and supporting the purchase of lab equipment, supplies and technology.”
Jeffrey Chen, of Burlingame, advanced to the finals of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a global science video contest. For the final stage of the competition, a panel of celebrity judges will determine a grand prize winner who stands to earn $400,000 in awards. The winner will be announced in November.
Matthew Hoang, of San Mateo, Benjamin Laycock, of Redwood City, Kelly Schweitzer, of Hillsborough, and Colin Yan, of Foster City, were named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Lia Eldridge, of San Carlos, was named to the dean’s list at Lawrence University.
Natalie Koenig, of San Bruno, graduated from the University of Rhode Island.
Jia Guo and Songhui Yue, of Foster City, and Kian Ingwell, of Redwood City, graduated from the University of Alabama.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
