Class Notes

William Carhart and Lauren Mohrman, of Menlo Park, Joseph Dessinger, Jenny Joyner, Megan McDonnell and Glenn McDonnell, of San Carlos, Christopher Favetti, Liam Gallagher and Kyle Maloney, of Burlingame, Kimberly Anne Ho, Lauren Keelan, Jad Shami, Cameron Zarringhalam, Scott Kolnes and Matteo Salom, of Redwood City, Jack Holt, of San Mateo, as well as Casey Scherer, of Hillsborough, graduated from the University of San Diego.
Rachael Fiore, of San Carlos, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Brooke Buckley, Anastasia Koehler and James Davenport, of San Carlos, Rebecca Ruttenberg, of San Mateo, and Lauren Tierney, of Redwood City, graduated from the University of Alabama. Savana Walker, of Burlingame, Maxwell Ware, of Foster City, Britt Schumann, of Menlo Park, Isabelle Way, of San Mateo, as well as Buckley and Ruttenberg were named to the dean’s list at the school, while Tejada was named to the president’s list.
Dorian Wu, of Menlo Park, graduated from Drew University.
Stella Yang, of Burlingame, earned faculty honors for earning a 4.0 GPA at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Surabi Srinivasan, of Brisbane, was named to the dean’s list at the school.
Gabrielle Filloux, of Redwood City, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
Rebekah Garlikov, of San Mateo, attended Aviation Challenge Mach 1 at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The program is designed specifically for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight.
