Adin Drabkin of Burlingame, Andrew Dollente of Menlo Park, Nihal Karim of Belmont, Alex Beaver of Portola Valley, Austen Dollente of Menlo Park, Kyra Cruse of Foster City, Brian Lee of Palo Alto, Kirby Saligo of Burlingame and Tal Larsen of El Granada were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for earning a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Carolina Ramos of Redwood City, Nayeli Pulido of Menlo Park, Noreen Singh of South San Francisco, Salvador Garcia of East Palo Alto and Cleo Cabanez and Mariah Rose Panlasigui of Daly City were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at California State University Stanislaus for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Alexander Chan of Pacifica, Kalyn Chang, Nicole Chang, Megan Evans and Marissa Wong of Foster City, Austin Hung and Megan Lee of San Mateo, Lauren Lam, Rebecca Lee and Hailey Lim of Millbrae, Kiana Marie Meriales of Daly City, Noah Sun of Belmont and Ashlyn Wong of Redwood City were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada, California, for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
