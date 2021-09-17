Parth Bhatt of South San Francisco graduated from the University of Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky, with a Master of Science in global business.
Efren Delgado of Millbrae, Nathan Reinhardt of Belmont, Monika Fnu of Millbrae, Brian Khoo of Daly City, Jason Craven of La Honda and Christopher Runnels of San Carlos were named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire for earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
