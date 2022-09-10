The Boba Bots 253, a student-run robotics team at Mills High School, is gearing up for a new competition season and seeking public support to do so.
“We are a club that emphasizes being accessible to everyone, especially those with no prior experience, and we work to spread our passion for STEM in our local community through outreach events,” the club said in an email.
The club relies heavily on donations to help students build their robots which will go on to compete against others through FIRST Robotics Competition, an international nonprofit focused on STEAM learning. Visit bobabots253.org or contact the club via email at mrtteam253@gmail.com to donate to or sponsor the Boba Bots 253.
Nitish Kumar Marikal of Belmont earned a master’s degree in information systems security and Santhosh Mantena of Atherton earned a master’s degree in project management from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Daly City’s Nichole McCall was named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.66.
Mariama Miranda of Millbrae, Starley Shelton, Janice Garcia and Cnotra Nichols of Redwood City, Garrett Vitangeli and Jordan Ballard of San Carlos and Michael Kennedy and Jaslyn Escobar of San Mateo were named to the summer 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for earning a grade point average of 3.7 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.

