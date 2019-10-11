Kallista Leonardos, of El Granada, and Margaret Eichler, of Redwood City, graduated from Emerson College, where they were also named to the dean’s list. Noah Bender, of Foster City, Kasey O’Connell, of Hillsborough, and Rachel Perkins, of San Bruno, were named to the dean’s list at the school as well.
***
Holly Kuhn, of San Mateo, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
***
Davis Ladd, of Half Moon Bay, Nathan Kaplan, of Redwood City, Felix Chen, of Belmont, and Jonathan Ferreira, of San Bruno, were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
***
Bridgette Medeghini, of Burlingame, Patrick Callagy and Thomas Weathers, of Foster City, Cheyenne Dickey and Allison Kelly-Sanlorenzo, of Millbrae, Emily Dornik and Maddilyn Giles, of Redwood City, Kimberley Lane, Aaron Lewetzon and Jacob Pederson, of San Carlos, Ryan Doyle, of San Bruno, and Melanie Moore, of San Mateo, were named to the dean’s list at Oregon State University.
***
Oscar Rodas-Falla, of Redwood City, was named to the dean’s list at Loyola University in Maryland.
***
Dewei Zheng, of Foster City, Gary Ballentine, of San Mateo and Elliot Ansari, of Redwood City, graduated from the University of Utah.
***
Sasha Malek, of Redwood City, graduated from Hofstra University.
***
Michael Medina, of Redwood City, was named to the dean’s list at Central Oregon Community College.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
