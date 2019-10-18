Colman Conner, of Henry Ford Elementary, Dominique Mostafavi, of Brewer Island Elementary School, Jezsiah Smith and Hanna Pham, of Franklin Elementary School and Tomoki Urata, of Tierra Linda Middle School, were among the winners of this year’s SamTrans art contest. Winning entries will be posted on bus ads, and winners receive a bus pass, framed copy of their ad as well as other goodies while their teachers received a gift certificate for art supplies.
***
Petelo Tuipulotu, of San Mateo, was named to the list at Lyon College.
***
John Pinion, of San Mateo, and Kacey Christine Roche, of Half Moon Bay, were named to the dean’s list at Clemson University.
***
Tim Stiles of San Mateo was named to the spring dean’s list at Duke University. Stiles is a senior majoring in statistical science.
***
Natalie Nesvaderani, of Redwood City, was named a Charlotte W. Newcombe Doctoral Dissertation Fellow, for which she will receive a one-year award of $25,000 to support her final year of dissertation work.
***
Liz and Cristos Goodrow, Jenese and Paul Sieben as well as Sarah and Karl Wiley received the distinguished service award from the Burlingame Community for Education Foundation for their commitment to serving the Burlingame School District.
***
Mirellie Del Santo, a fifth grader at St. Matthews Catholic School, won a state award in an essay-writing competition sponsored by the Elks Club.
***
Angela Jing, of Belmont, was named to the dean’s list at Adelphi University.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
