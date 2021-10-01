Liam Canniffe, of Burlingame, Carly Johnson, of Hillsborough, and Kelly Tobin, of Half Moon Bay were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Caroline Lin and Jennifer Contreras, both from Daly City, graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, this summer with bachelor’s degree in nursing. Contreras was also named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Three Peninsula residents were part of the 2021 graduating class at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York — Cassandra Bradley, of Half Moon Bay, with a Bachelor of Arts in molecular biology; Benjamin Morss, of Portola Valley, with a Bachelor of Arts in psychological science; and William Mummery, of Atherton, with a Bachelor of Arts in history.
