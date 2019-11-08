Menlo-Atherton High School will host a performance of “Urinetown: The Musical,” running Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17, and the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24. All shows in the school’s performing arts center, 555 Atherton Road, are at 7:30 p.m., except Sundays, which begin at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for students or seniors. Visit madrama.org to find out more information or to buy tickets in advance. Tickets will also be available at the box office up until 30 minutes before showtime.
***
Alexis MacAvoy, of Hillsborough, received the $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award from the Society for Science & the Public for her work creating a carbon filter removing heavy metals from water. The Crocker Middle School student earned recognition for promising work on a socially-conscious health product.
***
The Sequoia High School Alumni Association awarded $7,712 to teachers through its annual Cherokee Grants program, which will pay toward books, iPads, field trips and a variety of other materials and enrichment services for students at the Redwood City high school. Separate $150 grants were awarded to the choir and cheer team as well.
***
At the request of Martin Elementary School students, the South San Francisco City Council declared Nov. 14 as Ruby Bridges Day, recognizing the contribution of the civil rights leader who helped desegregate William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960.
The decision by South San Francisco officials follows an announcement last year by the San Mateo County Office of Education to designate the same date at Ruby Bridges Day in schools throughout the county. A year prior, the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees took similar action in designating the date for schools throughout the district.
***
Emily Friedman, of Hillsborough as well as Evan Mahaffey and Elizabeth Sullivan, of Burlingame, started classes at Lehigh University.
***
Jorge Franco, of San Mateo, graduated from University of Massachusetts.
***
Britney Biddle, of Burlingame, graduated from Colby College.
***
Kaitlyn Cheng, of Menlo Park, Caitlin Johnson and Katherine Bondonno, of Redwood City, Christina Kasali and Rosanna Sainez, of San Carlos, and Holly Reid, of San Mateo, graduated from Azusa Pacific.
***
Jiameihui Chen and Joseph Chen, of Foster City, Sean Wise, of Belmont, and Stephanie Zhu, of Millbrae, graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology.
***
Sara Heris, of Burlingame, and Vyjayanti Munagala, of Foster City, graduated from the University of Iowa.
***
Sophia Kapoor, of San Mateo and Alexander Gray-Spight, of Redwood City, was named to the dean’s list at University of Iowa.
***
Cheyenne Dickey, of Millbrae, was named to the dean’s list at Oregon State University.
***
Ruby Rodriguez, of Redwood City, enrolled at St. Lawrence University in New York.
***
Caleb Koch, of Foster City, Jacob Kolb, of San Mateo and Oliver Zack, of San Carlos, started classes at Belmont University this fall.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
