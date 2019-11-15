Corinne Wingate, of the Nueva School, received the Caroline D. Bradley scholarship from the Institute of Educational Advancement. She joins 27 other gifted seventh graders from across the nation who will received a full-tuition scholarship to their high school of choice.
***
Allegra Ferme, of Belmont, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama.
***
Jenna Carthy, of Redwood City, was named to the dean’s list at Ashland University.
***
Adrien Beaulieu, of Belmont, received the dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University for ending the semester with at least a 3.6 GPA. Joshua Tan, of Hillsborough, received the dean’s award for academic excellence for ending the semester with at least a 3.3 GPA.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
