The following students were named to the fall 2019 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose: Matthew Hoang of San Mateo, Benjamin Laycock of Redwood City, Justin Lew of South San Francisco, Cody Miller of Pacifica, Maxwell Moore of Portola Valley, Kelly Schweitzer of Hillsborough and Jennifer Tave of Menlo Park.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
