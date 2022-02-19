Nominations are now open for the Sequoia High School Alumni Association’s Purple Patriot award, an honor for both individuals and organizations that have provided Sequoia High School with outstanding service or significant benefit.
Recipients of the Purple Patriot Award — named after the school’s colors — will receive a framed certificate and have their name trophy which remains on display at the high school. Nominees may be from the high school or broader community and, nominations should include the nominee’s name, the reason for the nomination and what role the nominee specifically played.
Nominations must be submitted by Monday, March 14, in writing either to the Sequoia High School Alumni Association, P. O. Box 2534, Redwood City, CA 94064, emailed to shsaa@sequoiaalumni.org or placed in the Sequoia High School Alumni Association mailbox near the principal’s office.
Tessa Bertine of Woodside was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, for earning a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
San Bruno’s Delaney Fox was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.
Braxton Miller of East Palo Alto, Nick Reed of Belmont, Natalie Hoang of Daly City, Julia Bellamy of Half Moon Bay and Sarah Zambrano of South San Francisco were named to the fall Dean’s List at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79.
Hillsborough’s Kasey O’Connell was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.7 or higher.
Angela Craddock of Emerald Hills and Sam Turtle of Belmont achieved Dean’s List recognition at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for earning GPAs of 3.92 or higher.
Martin Chavarria of Pacifica was named to the Dean’s List and President’s Honor List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut, in honor of his academic excellence.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
