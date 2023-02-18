San Mateo County elementary school students participated in the annual My Company Day, an event put on by Workshop Education, a Bay Area after-school program provider, meant to teach children about entrepreneurship and innovation.
Students from North Star Academy, Woodside Elementary School, Hatch Elementary School and Farallone View Elementary School participated in the event and were challenged to create their own small businesses including a company name, product or service and prototype. They then provided feedback on each other’s proposals before mass producing their products to sell to their families and classmates who were given “worship money” to purchase the items on My Company Day.
“An important concept that Workshop Education focuses on is the value in embracing failure. We want our students to learn that mistakes are an opportunity to grow and become more intelligent. It’s not only courageous, but also necessary to be willing to create bad work first, in order to create great work down the road,” said the organization in a press release Monday.
Akira Lohia, a Foster City Elementary School student, was recognized by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth as “one of the brightest students in the world,” as part of the center’s 2021-22 Talent Search.
More than 15,300 students from across 76 countries entered the search and Lohia was one of only 27% of those who entered to qualify for the honor. Students are selected based on exceptional performances on various tests including the SAT, ACT or School and College Ability test.
Honorees are eligible to participate in the Center for Talented Youth’s more than 250 online courses and two on-campus programs.
South San Francisco’s Penny Goumenidis graduated from the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida, with a degree in physician assistant medicine.
Talia Tokheim of San Carlos earned a spot on the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska, for earning a GPA of 3.6 or above.
San Mateo’s Domnic Fernandes graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, with a master of business administration in the fall of 2022.
Zhi Cheng of San Mateo graduated from the University of Mississippi in University, Mississippi, with a doctorate of philosophy degree.
Menlo Park’s Kelli O’Neill was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Jordan Gold of San Mateo was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Palo Alto’s Vito DeMarzo earned a spot on the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, in honor of their academic excellence.
Catherine Bussani of San Bruno was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.