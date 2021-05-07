The Bay Area Entrepreneur Center of Skyline College is offering small business grants to local companies struggling amid the pandemic. The program is possible through a $157,000 contribution from the San Bruno Community Foundation. Grants between $3,000 to $7,000 are available. Email baec@smccd.edu or visit surveymonkey.com/r/SBRecovery to find out more about eligibility.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
