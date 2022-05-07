A group of San Mateo County residents was among the spring 2022 graduating class at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, including Danielle Bourque with a Bachelor of Science in communicative disorders and deaf education, Hanna Kaplan with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, Donna Morhain with a degree in communicative disorders and deaf education, Aubrey Steadman with a degree in special education, Sophia Valdez with an undergraduate certificate in law and society area studies, an Associate of Science in criminal justice and a Bachelor of Science in sociology and Chelsea Young with a degree in communicative disorders and deaf education.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
