San Mateo’s Sudheer Malladi graduated with a master’s degree in global business from the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Mathew Jackson of Hillsborough graduated from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska, as part of the university’s honor program, having earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Renee Celio of South San Francisco was named to the spring 2022 President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
