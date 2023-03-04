Class notes logo

The following high school student winners will attend a creative workshop and paint a mural at San Mateo County Office of Education alongside artist Pedro Rivas Lopez.

Carlmont High School: Jiyul Park; El Camino High School, Marian Manahan; Mercy High School: Mikayla Lindner, Priyana Singh, Zoe Chow, Ariel Alvarez, Cailyn White; San Mateo High School: Kanna Funabashi, Anabela Laird, Allison Yen, Raissa Rodrigues; Jefferson High School: Louis Ebora, Brian Delaplaza, Breena Bustos, Aurellia Noverdi-Badarudin, Lee Rafael Abordo, Grace Wang, Oscar Rodriguez, Kevin Zhou, Charlynne Tungol, Samia Hernandez, Marilin Lopez, Rachel Abrego Magana, Ahmed Nasher, Alayham Alghaithi, Hatim Massar, Viviana Picazo, Lian Claire Turla.

