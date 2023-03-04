The following high school student winners will attend a creative workshop and paint a mural at San Mateo County Office of Education alongside artist Pedro Rivas Lopez.
Carlmont High School: Jiyul Park; El Camino High School, Marian Manahan; Mercy High School: Mikayla Lindner, Priyana Singh, Zoe Chow, Ariel Alvarez, Cailyn White; San Mateo High School: Kanna Funabashi, Anabela Laird, Allison Yen, Raissa Rodrigues; Jefferson High School: Louis Ebora, Brian Delaplaza, Breena Bustos, Aurellia Noverdi-Badarudin, Lee Rafael Abordo, Grace Wang, Oscar Rodriguez, Kevin Zhou, Charlynne Tungol, Samia Hernandez, Marilin Lopez, Rachel Abrego Magana, Ahmed Nasher, Alayham Alghaithi, Hatim Massar, Viviana Picazo, Lian Claire Turla.
Martin Chavarria of Pacifica was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut, in honor of their academic excellence.
Melissa DuBois of Montara and Lexi Mendoza of Redwood City graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, DuBois with a masters of arts in teaching in biological science and Mendoza with a masters in biology.
Brisbane’s Cassandra Bousquet earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, for earning a grade point average of 3.4 or above.
Nine San Mateo County residents were named to the Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, including Arthur Powers of Burlingame, Tal Larsen of El Granada, Elise Hayek of Emerald Hills, Reva Sathe of Foster City, Zane Smith, Eli Peters and Austen Dollente of Menlo Park and Brian Lee and Laura Lengre of Palo Alto.
Tessa Bertine of Woodside and Caroline Benson of Half Moon Bay were named to the President’s List and Catherine Hoffmann of Woodside to the Dean’s list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, for their academic excellence.
Redwood City’s Alyvia McIntyre was named to the President’s List at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for earning a GPA of 3.8 or above.
Twelve county residents enrolled at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, were named to the Dean’s List for earning a GPA of 3.7 or above including Isabella Chu of Belmont, Satiene Fortenbach and Prerna Sharma of San Carlos, Samantha Kavich and Tyler King of San Mateo, Allister Loftus of Emerald Hills, Ann Grace of Brisbane, Matthew Roisen and Katelyn Koenig of Redwood City, Colin Welter of Belmont, Ashley Zhao of Palo Alto and Nicole Coleman of Foster City.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
