Belmont’s Notre Dame de Namur University will be welcoming two new members to its Board of Trustees after President Beth Martin tapped James Revell and Sheila Smith McKoy to fill the vacancies.
“Both James and Sheila bring personal and professional experience that will help us build the NDNU of the future,” Martin said in a press release. “Both are inspired by and dedicated to NDNU’s mission.”
Martin said the board will benefit from Smith McKoy’s expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion as well as her extensive career in higher education while James will bring a deep knowledge of NDNU and business expertise.
Revell, a NDNU graduate with a degree in marketing and a masters in public administration, is currently the North American head of e-commerce for the IT company, Admitad Inc. He also serves as an advisor and mentor at MuckerLab, a company focused on providing support to startup companies.
Smith McKoy comes to the board with more than 30 years of experience in higher education as a former professor and having served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Holy Names University in Oakland, chaired the English department at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, and worked as director the African Studies program and the African American Cultural Center at North Carolina State University in, Raleigh, North Carolina.
Currently, she is the founder and principal at Smith McKoy & Associates, consulting on strategic planning and training in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We are delighted to welcome James and Sheila to the board,” board Chair Jean Stoner said in the release. “They are both highly distinguished in their respective fields and have exemplified the social justice mission of the school in their personal endeavors. They will bring deep expertise in both industry and higher education to their roles on the Board.”
Karen Chin will be the newest member to the Millbrae School District Board of Trustees, filling a vacancy left by outgoing member Don Revelo. Chin has been an active member of the district community, leading the 2018 campaign for a tax measure aimed at supporting school operations. The mother of two has had one child make their way through the district while the other is finishing up their eighth grade year at Taylor Middle School.
Daly City’s Chyler Espino was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
