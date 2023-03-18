Ryann Barnes as Katherine and Carson Sanie as Jack in the Menlo-Atherton Drama production of the hit Broadway musical “Newsies!” Based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, this Disney musical tells the story a ragtag team of newsboys who make a meager living selling newspapers on the streets of New York City. When the newspaper price is increased, they form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Led by charismatic Jack Kelly and independent reporter Katherine Plumber, can a group of idealistic “newsies” win against a foe as powerful as Joseph Pulitzer? Come see Menlo-Atherton Drama’s production of Newsies to find out.
Enjoy Newsies on March 17-19 and 24-26. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton. Tickets are $10 for students/seniors and $15 for adults, and are available at the door or at madrama.org.
