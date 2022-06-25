Shadi Safi of San Mateo earned a degree in education, Gabriela Acuna-Preciado of Redwood a degree in kinesiology, Marsha Cardona of San Bruno a degree in criminal justice and Noreen Singh of South San Francisco a degree in psychology from California State University, Stanislaus, this spring.
***
John Viktor Aquino Non of Pacifica earned a degree in digital media and web technology and Patrick Matreo, also from Pacifica, earned a degree in cybersecurity management and policy from the University of Maryland in Adelphi, Maryland.
***
Katie Shefren of Portola Valley graduated with a Master of Education in educational leadership from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
***
The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, announced its spring 2022 graduating class which includes Foster City’s Nathaniel Bartlett with a master’s in computer science, Belmont’s Jiayun Fang with a master’s in analytics and Anil Jumar Gadgotra with a master’s in computer science, Xiyue Lin of Palo Alto with a master’s in analytics, Laura Morejon Ramirez of Menlo Park with a master’s in aerospace engineering, Charles Russ of San Carlos with a master’s in computer science, San Mateo’s Kristopher Sullivan with a master’s in computer science and Yaima Valdivia with a master’s in computer science, Burlingame’s Sindhuja Surabhi with a master’s in analytics and Hanxiao Wu with a master’s in computer science, and Redwood City’s Xu Zeng with a master’s in digital media.
***
Tessa Bertine of Woodside and Caroline Benson of Half Moon Bay were named to the President’s List at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, for earning grade point averages of 3.6 or above.
***
Atherton’s Katherine Steere was named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.
***
Hillsborough’s Elle Scandalios and Burlingame’s Kelley Hill were named to the President’s List at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in honor of their academic excellence.
***
Alyvia Cathryn McIntyre of Redwood City was named to the Dean’s List at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for earning a GPA of 3.6 to 3.79.
***
Lawrence Viola of Burlingame was named to the spring 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School in Pomfret, Connecticut, for earning a GPA of 3.33 or above.
***
Christopher Rubingh of San Carlos was named to the Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
