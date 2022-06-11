Marc Esqueda of San Bruno graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, with a degree in political science and criminal justice studies.
***
Among the graduating class at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was Pacifica’s Amanda Cox with a doctorate in philosophy, San Mateo’s Sara Hudson with a Bachelor of Science and Redwood City’s Britt Schuman with a Masters of Art.
***
Among the graduating class at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, was Julia Colleen Bellamy of Half Moon Bay with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and Nipurna Dhakal of Foster City with a BA in data science and computer science.
***
Nina Balestieri of Emerald Hills and Daniel Uribe of Daly City were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
***
Daly City’s Chyler Espino was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Hillsborough’s Emily Friedman and Rachel Gruber, Burlingame’s Evan Mahaffey and Elizabeth Sullivan, Nathan George of Emerald Hills, Caitlin Ralston of Atherton, Woodside’s Samuel Rosen, Menlo Park’s John Tully and Tiffany Valencia of East Palo Alto were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
