San Mateo’s John Lyssenko was named to the fall 2020 and spring 2021 Dean’s List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
***
San Mateo’s Foley Stucker was named to the spring 2021 Semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for earning a grade point average of 3.66 or higher.
***
Benjamin Laycock of Redwood City, Julianna Oates of South San Francisco, Nathaniel Ramil of Foster City, Kelly Schweitzer of Hillsborough and Jennifer Tave of Menlo Park were named to the spring 2021 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose.
***
Bridget Callahan of Burlingame has been named to its Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
***
South San Francisco’s Patrick Brosnan was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Bryant University in Smithfield Rhode Island.
***
Nina Balestieri of Emerald Hills was named to the spring 2021 semester Provost’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, for earning a GPA of 4.0.
***
Lucas Becher of San Carlos and Daniel Uribe of Daly City were named to the spring 2021 semester Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Charles Herro or Redwood City was named to spring 2021 Honor Roll at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
***
Bjorn Antell or San Mateo received a Bachelor of Arts in architectural studies from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.
***
Payton Peardon of Belmont graduated from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
***
Kimberly Wilkinson of San Mateo graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
***
Graduates of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, include Mia Szymkowski of Menlo Park with a Bachelor of Science in business accountancy and Zavier King of San Mateo with a Bachelor of Arts in public administration.
***
Graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin, include El Granada’s Kevin Pomeroy with a BA in history, Pacifica’s Krey Hacker with a BS in mechanical engineering, San Mateo’s Haoyue Feng with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and San Mateo’s Henry Kazan with a Bachelor of Art in economics and psychology.
***
Graduates of Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, include Brandon Chu of Hillsborough, Katelyn Eustace of Menlo Park, Katherine Harrison of San Mateo, Anita Lam of Foster City, Brooke Peterson of Burlingame, Ashwini Shankar of Atherton, David Zhao of Daly City.
***
Students named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.4 or higher include Sasha Bellack of Redwood City, Marlena Broeker of Burlingame, Darya Clark of Burlingame, Alyssa Dhalla of Burlingame, Kayla Drazan of Menlo Park, Erik Hanson of Menlo Park, Emma Holland of San Carlos, Gabe Moussa of San Mateo, Joe Posthauer of Menlo Park, Marco Pretell of Redwood City, Jaden Richardson of San Mateo, Ava Romero of Menlo Park, Mila Sheng of San Mateo, Sanjana Vissapragada of Redwood City Ethan Walsey of Menlo Park, Phoebe Wong of Menlo Park, Eric Yin of Foster City, Allie Birger of Hillsborough, Allison Cheng of Palo Alto, Eric DeBrine of Redwood City, Cate Desler of Hillsborough, Katelyn Eustace of Menlo Park, Lily Forman of Foster City, Aiden Herrod of Atherton, Alexandra Manyak of San Mateo, Sam Merson of Half Moon Bay, Ella Missan of Menlo Park, Sofia Pretell of Redwood City, Jillian Rolnick of Hillsborough, Isabella Urdahl of Portola Valley, Eli van der Rijn of San Carlos, Brandon Chu of Hillsborough, Katherine Harrison of San Mateo, Anita Lam of Foster City, Kishandra Anne Patron of San Bruno, Brooke Peterson of Burlingame, Kristin Chai of Burlingame, Luca Johnson of Menlo Park, Stephanie Lee of Daly City, Erika Tsuchiyose of Woodside, Kunal Valia of Redwood City, Cody Wiebe of Menlo Park, Kate Zanolli of Menlo Park.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.