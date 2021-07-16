Woodside’s Margaret Phipps was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
***
Jordan Gold, of San Mateo, was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Shanying Luo, of Brisbane, was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Redwood City’s Abraham Garcia was named to the spring quarter Honor Roll at Spokane Community College in Spokane, Washington, for earning a GPA of 3.0 or above.
***
San Mateo’s Matthew Blum and Ashton Hacke were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Roll list at University of Wyoming, in Laramie, Wyoming, for earning a GPA of 3.4 or higher of a 3.25 and higher for freshmen.
***
Spring 2021 Dean’s List honorees from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, were announced, including Adin Drabkin of Burlingame, Andrew Dollente of Menlo Park, Skyler Dittmar of Palo Alto, Kyra Cruse of Foster City, Lisa Hildebrand of Palo Alto, Tal Larsen of El Granada and Ben Engel of San Carlos who all earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
