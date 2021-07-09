A group of four Redwood City female youths from Oracle’s Design Tech High School under the team name 5940 Bread was awarded runner-up at the FIRST Innovation Challenge presented by Qualcomm for their invention called Circulatio, compression sportswear that reduces the pain of menstrual cramps.
Cañada Community College will be launching a $99 nine-month coding program in partnership with Qwasar Silicon Valley to help residents, particularly those of color, prepare for technology jobs in the Bay Area. Visit canadacollege.edu/menloparksite/programs/Qwasar.php for more details.
The 2021 graduating class of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City include Bryan Johnson, of Belmont, earning a Bachelor of Science in finance; Clare Greenlow, of Menlo Park, earning a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Kateri Kuhlow, of San Carlos, with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Patrick Castle, of Redwood City, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre; Josef Gottlieb, of San Carlos, with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Matthew Irwin, of Redwood City, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sarah Kelly, of Menlo Park, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Rachel Tsolinas, of Belmont, who earned her degree as a doctor of medicine; Shabri Patel, of Foster City who earned a Master of Science in business analytics; Dominique Defelice, of San Mateo, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater; Zoe Gottlieb, of San Carlos, with a Bachelor of Arts in communication; and Jordan Crevelt, of Woodside, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Daniel Enrique Perez, of South San Francisco, graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
Kelly Hill, of Burlingame, Daniel Burk, of Menlo Park, and Ally Hughes, of San Mateo, were all named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for earning grades that ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students.
Kasey O’Connell, of Hillsborough, Sonali Anand, of Menlo Park, Xinran Tao, of Menlo Park, Ashley Zhao, of Palo Alto, Rachel Perkins, of San Bruno, and Stefanie Richardson, of San Mateo, were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, for earning a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
San Bruno’s Catherine Bussani was named to the Spring 2021 semester Dean’s List at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Nicole Cortez from South San Francisco High School was awarded a membership to the National Society of High School Scholars for demonstrating strong leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The Sequoia High School Alumni Association welcomes alumni, their families and friends, past and current teachers, staff and administrators, students and their parents and the public to the organization’s 14th annual picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event will be held at 1201 Brewster Ave. in Redwood City. Visit www.sequoiaalumni.org for more details.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
