Myleen Hoffman, of San Mateo, was named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must earn a 3.8 GPA with at least 14 credit hours.
***
An informational meeting for parents in the Burlingame Elementary School District interested in enrolling their students in the dual language immersion program will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the McKinley Elementary School library. Kindergarten tours will be held for parents over the following weeks. Applications to enter the program are due Tuesday, Feb. 22.
***
Aragon High School students Sami Fayyad, Max Yeh, Nick Dobbs and Geoffrey Nelson were named to the California All-State Band. Hundreds of students auditioned to be selected for a few spots. The band will perform next month in Fresno.
***
Allie Kotowitz and Vida Wadhams, of San Mateo, Georgia Lewis, of Redwood City, and Audrey Schaffer, of Hillsborough, were named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University.
***
Holly Kuhn, of San Mateo, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
***
Laura Cahill, of South San Francisco, was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
***
Joseph Finklang, Anne Martin and Anouk Seibulescu, of San Mateo, and Eric Tsang, of South San Francisco, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
***
Caleb Koch, of Foster City, and Jacob Kolb, of San Mateo, were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University.
***
Chenna Gaddam, Vamsi Gummadi, Sri Polukonda and Lokesh Ballani, of South San Francisco, Chaitanya Valluri, of Half Moon Bay, Anil Methari, of San Mateo, Kranthikumar Yasani, of Redwood City and Shefali Ganjoo, of San Bruno, graduated from Campbellsville University.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
