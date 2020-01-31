Bowditch Middle School is presenting “Seussical,” a musical performance based on the works of Dr. Seuss. The show will premier Friday, Feb. 7, and run through Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Bayside Performing Arts Center. Visit bowditchmusical.ludus.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
California Water Service Group announced its annual college scholarship program, awarding up to $80,000 to students who apply before Friday, April 10. If selected, students in the utility’s service area could earn scholarships between $2,500 and $10,000. Visit http://www.calwater.com/scholarship for more information.
Lucas Gauthier, of San Mateo, was named to the dean’s list at Becker College.
Marcella Meneguzzi, of San Bruno, was named to the dean’s list at Hamline University’s College of Liberal Arts.
Luca Milletti, of Hillsborough, Evan Mahaffey and Michael Bentley, of Burlingame, and John Leahy, of Menlo Park, were named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University.
Reina Vierra, of Burlingame, was named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Monica Juan, of Burlingame, and Sophia Kapoor, of San Mateo, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
