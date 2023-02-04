Julia Cohen of Belmont, Manpreet Kaur of Daly City and Malgorzata Klatt of Pacifica were among the fall 2022 graduating class at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
***
Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List which includes San Carlos’ Benjamin Antupit, Adam Kalayjian, Natalie Leigh and Isabela Sugden; Atherton’s Kate Dobson; Redwood City’s Patrick Nieman and Brianna Roskind; San Mateo’s Nico Paoli; San Bruno’s Alexandra Poulhazan and Katherine Tse; and Menlo Park’s Caleb Prouty and Sage Ugras.
***
San Mateo County residents named to the Dean’s and President’s lists at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above include Brian Ronan of Burlingame, Alena McGrew of Daly City, Isabella Mills of Pacifica, Katherine Kane and Mikayla Rimsa of Palo Alto, Faith Tamasi of Portola Valley, Robert Niemira of San Bruno and Christina Carroll of San Carlos.
***
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, announced its graduating class, which includes Declan Hart of San Mateo with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration, and Alena McGrew of Daly City with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
***
Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, released its Dean’s List honorees including Matthew MacLeod and Daniel Burke of Menlo Park, Derby Zhang of Millbrae, Ben Kaufman and Kelley Hill of Burlingame and Marina Ferme of Belmont.
***
Menlo Park’s Lucas Giarrusso was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Angelina Sun of Burlingame was named to the President’s List at Siena College in Loudonville, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.9 or above.
***
Ellen Fisher Sanderson of Burlingame, Samantha Rader of Menlo Park, Kate Newton of Atherton, Rachel Mead of Redwood City, Anique Vachon from San Carlos and Zachary Abood-Bieber of Emerald Hills were named to the fall 2022 President’s List at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, for earning a GPA of 3.0 or better.
***
Katherine Steere of Atherton and Matthew Wong of Daly City made the Dean’s List at Jame Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, in honor of their academic excellence.
***
Christopher Rubingh of San Carlos and Almarah Urman of Foster City made the Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Katherine Hall of Daly City, Cassandra Rogers of El Granada, Riley Sabina Schmidt of San Mateo and Ayal Tzur of Hillsborough were named to the Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Colby Vazquez of Millbrae was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Hanlong Fan and Ciel Lomeland of Palo Alto, Drake Kapoor and Charles Matthews of San Mateo and Kieran Ruder of Woodside were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Rose McParland of San Mateo was named to the Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic West Campus in San Jose.
***
Michael Fontana of Redwood City and Nathaniel Ramil of Foster City graduated with doctors of chiropractic degrees from Palmer College of Chiropractic West Campus in San Jose in December.
***
Foster City’s Jackson Feely graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, cum laude with a degree in political science.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
