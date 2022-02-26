The National Special Districts Coalition is promoting a scholarship contest for high school students designed to encourage young people to engage with local government to enhance their civics education. The scholarships are designed as awards for a student video contest operated through the coalition’s public awareness campaign “Districts Make the Difference.” The campaign originated with the California Special Districts Association and was expanded nationally by NSDC.
High school students grades 9 to 12 are asked to submit a short video (60 seconds or less) that provides a glimpse into the essential services provided by special districts in the United States. There are more than 30,000 special districts in the U.S., and they include fire districts, water districts, mosquito abatement districts, recreation and park districts, cemetery districts, and more.
The top three vote-winners will receive scholarship money of up to $2,000 based on their placement, as well as an additional $500 for their chosen teacher.
Students can visit the Districts Make the Difference website to watch past years’ video submissions and learn more about the guidelines for this year’s contest. The submission window closes March 31, with winners announced before June 1. Visit DistrictsMaketheDifference.org/video-contest or MidPeninsulaWater.org/scholarship for more information.
Rachel Malzacher of San Mateo graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, with a Master of Business Administration degree on Dec. 18, 2021.
Daly City’s Lu Haymond, who currently studies at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Vernice Constantino of San Bruno graduated with a bachelor’s degree in baccalaureate nursing from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Kennedy Berthiaume of San Mateo and Shanying Luo of Brisbane were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Adelphi University for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
