San Bruno’s Ciara Stuhler was named to the Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Burlingame’s Kelly Hill and Priscilla Sanchez were named to the Dean’s List at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in honor of their academic excellence.
***
Natalie Amanian of San Mateo, Liam Canniffe of Burlingame and Kelly Tobin of Half Moon Bay were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, in honor of their academic excellence.
***
Lauren Hodgson of Portola Valley, Diego Sabio Paese of Menlo Park and Katie Stamper of San Carlos were named to the Dean’s List at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon, for earning a GPA of 3.65 or higher.
***
Martin Chavarria of Pacifica was named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for fall 2021 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
***
El Granada’s Morgan Day was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.
***
Catherine Bussani of San Bruno was named to the Dean’s List at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, in honor of her academic excellence.
***
San Mateo County residents named to the Dean’s List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, include Hope Farrar of Redwood City, Will Chapman of San Mateo, Serena Detata of San Carlos, Erin Murphy of Hillsborough, Alice Snelling of Belmont, Ethan Steinmetz of Woodside, Spencer Schwarz of Redwood City, Nura Mostaghimi of Palo Alto, Spencer Gayner of San Carlos, Kiernan Dunn of Redwood City, Ava Lessing of Menlo Park, Kathryn Williams of Emerald Hills, Lee Kedem of Foster City, Luo Bao of Belmont, Jacob Mccollum of Redwood City, Alison Hagen of San Mateo, Tata Serebryanaya of Palo Alto, Ali Nopper of Millbrae, Luke Dunbar of San Mateo, Emily Schmuckal of Redwood City, Joseph Lama of Daly City, Nick Shek of Millbrae, Will Ouren of Menlo Park, Nick Cook of Park City and Jan Cas of Palo Alto.
***
Students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Tuft University in Medford, Massachusetts, for earning a grade point average of 3.4 or higher include Jill Albertson, Georgia Power and Sarah Stampleman of San Carlos; Ayda Aricanli and Kyle Tomlinson of Atherton; Daniel Barszczak, Charlie Camarena, Katie Carrillo, Allison Cheng, Chloe Cheng, YiMin Fullam, Mariel Gunadi, Aditi Periyannan, Ananya Ram, Helen Shi, Abe Tow, Alejandro Viveros and Liana Wang of Palo Alto; Sasha Bellack, Eric DeBrine, Andrew Dodson, Liam Drew, Marco Pretell, Sofia Pretell, Kunal Valia and Sanjana Vissapragada of Redwood City; Allie Birger, Jillian Rolnick and Bennett True of Hillsborough; Jane Brockett, Trevor Chandik, Kayla Drazan, Erik Hanson, Ella Missan, Joe Posthauer, Ava Romero, Chase Wagner, Ethan Walsey and Phoebe Wong of Menlo Park; Marlena Broeker, Ben Carris, Kristin Chai, Darya Clark and Alyssa Dhalla of Burlingame; Lily Forman, Sophia Yang, Chris Yen and Eric Yin of Foster City; Natalie Graham, Alexandra Manyak, Gabe Moussa, Mila Sheng and Maya Snyder of San Mateo; Juliana Rosen and Erika Tsuchiyose of Woodside, Stephanie Lee of Daly City; Sam Merson of Half Moon Bay; Lizzie Pimentel of Belmont; and James Pleasants of Portola Valley.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
