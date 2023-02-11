Nine-year old Kyle Chinchio of San Mateo was selected out of hundreds of applicants nationwide to join the Spring 2023 Junior Council, a panel of 12 children who will receive mentoring from The Week Junior, a weekly news magazine for children.
“It’s amazing to see such compassionate and determined children who want to make a real difference in the world,” said The Week Junior Editor-in-Chief Andrea Barbalich in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome this new Junior Council class and delighted to be able to give them a platform to use their voices.”
The focus for this year’s Junior Council will be on animals, touching on topics from animal welfare, the mental health benefits of service animals and the importance of environmental projections.
The issue is one familiar to Chinchio, a vegetarian who enjoys visiting animal rescues, his local science center, reading Norse mythology and drawing fantastical creatures.
“Animals are such a big area of interest among our readers, which is why we already cover animal-related news each week,” Barbalich said. “That passion and concern for animals was very strong among this year’s applicants — we just knew we needed to choose it for our theme.”
With support from mentors from the magazine’s editor team and the World Wildlife Fund the council will work together to create content for the publication. Following the program, the Junior Councilmembers will become eligible for the magazine’s Junior Journalist program, potentially being assigned to cover events or interview experts and other noteworthy people.
Chyler Espino of Daly City was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
