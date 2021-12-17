Junipero Serra High School named its Dean of Studies, Rita Lee, as its new assistant principal of academics, replacing Keith Strange after his retirement at the end of the academic year.
“Ms. Lee’s credentials and experience at Serra will allow her to oversee the next chapter of our school’s academic portfolio. Throughout her tenure at Serra, Rita has developed many of the school’s innovation and design programs. She has the support and respect of the school community as someone who is a good listener and mission focused,” Serra Principal Charlie McGrath said in a press release.
Lee earned a bachelor’s of science in biology, a masters in education and a teaching credential in biology and chemistry from Stanford University. She holds a second master’s in educational leadership at Harvard University with an emphasis in instructional leadership, teacher mentoring and school reform.
Despite initial plans for pursuing medical school, Lee discovered her passion for education after landing a teaching role at Serra. She went on to become a founding faculty member and Science Department chair at a new school in Southern California before returning to Serra as the dean of studies 13 years ago.
In her role, Lee helped develop Serra’s academic program by creating the one-to-one, bring-your-own-device technology integration program, design-led innovation program and the Serra Global Program.
