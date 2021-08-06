San Mateo’s Anika Shivkumar, a student at Stratford Elementary School, was honored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth for her academic excellence. The honor also grants Shivkumar access to CTY’s online and summer programs where she’ll have the opportunity to develop a community with international learners.
Charlie Gainey of Portola Valley, James Calhoon of Menlo Park, Conor Fay of Half Moon Bay, Ava Axelrod of Redwood City, Liza Folsom of San Mateo, and Angela Craddock of Emerald Hills were named to Dean’s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for earning a grade point average of 3.88 or higher.
Natalia Gadala of San Mateo graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, in New York City, New York, earning a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
Michele Gauger of San Bruno was awarded the Woodstock Award from her alma mater, Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, where she earned a dual degrees in chemistry and biomolecular science before completing her doctoral studies in biochemistry and biophysics and obtained a JD.
