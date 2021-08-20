Class notes logo

Peninsula locals graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, including Lucas Becher of San Carlos with a Bachelor of Arts in television production and studies, Victoria Sanna of South San Francisco with a BA in dance and psychology and Allison Starks of South San Francisco with a Bachelor of Science in biology.

Belmont’s Nicholas Reed and Foster City’s Nipurna Dhakal were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts, after earning a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.

