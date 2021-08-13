Pacifica’s Adhira Mahajan graduated form the Collage of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota with a doctorate in physical therapy.
***
James Calhoon of Menlo Park and Conor Fay of Half Moon Bay graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, Calhoon with a degree in economics and biology and Fay in interdisciplinary studies.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.