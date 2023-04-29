Nominations are now open for Burlingame School District’s H. Jay Burns Award, an honor granted to those who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to volunteer services within the district.
The award, named after former trustee H. Jay Burns, who served on the board for 24 years, is granted annually to non-employee volunteers, past or present, who has provided service to the district at large for an extended period of time, positively impacted the education of district students and has demonstrated leadership skills.
The nomination deadline is May 15. Nominations should include the nominee’s name, address, phone number, a brief description of the reasons for the nomination and the nominator’s name, address, email and phone number. Nominations should be submitted to Kirsten Diktakis, coordinator to the superintendent and Board of Trustees, through email at kdiktakis@burlingameschools.org or emailed to 1825 Trousdale Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.
Nominees should not be informed they’ve been nominated. The winner will be presented with the H. Jay Burns Award during the board’s June 13 meeting.
Jonathan Felder, a teacher at San Mateo Union High School District’s Aragon High School, was selected to participate as a fellow with the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation during a six-day study of the historical mistreatment of marginalized groups.
The program, titled Echoes of History: Mistreatment and Incarceration in the American West and sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities, will lead 72 educators through lessons on the racism and prejudice faced by groups in the American West, predominantly Native Americans, German immigrants and during World War I and the 120,000 Japanese Americans who faced internment during World War II.
Felder was selected from a group of 175 applicants and was provided at $1,500 to cover travel and lodging expenses.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.