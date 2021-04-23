Ryan Cheng, Elliot Chin, Sebastian Deery, Melissa Kraus and Kikhil Thakur, of Nueva School, advanced to the finals in the MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge. The international challenge is one of the most prestigious competitions in the field of math modeling.
“Participating in M3 Challenge was a great way to apply what we learn in the classroom to the real world,” Chin said.
***
Andre Rumberger, of Hillsborough, and Cassandra Bradly, of Half Moon Bay, received a dean’s award with distinction for high academic achievement at Colgate University.
***
Bridget Callahan, of Burlingame, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
***
Ming Liu, of Redwood City, graduated from Hofstra University.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
