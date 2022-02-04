Families gathered in front of San Carlos Central Middle School last month for the first-ever ‘Tour de Family’ Ride, the latest event added to a long-standing San Carlos tradition, Week of the Family. The ride was led by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies on bike patrol and cheered on by neighbors and volunteer road marshals from the Lion’s Club. More than 150 children and adults participated in the day’s bike events at the school’s outdoor blacktop playground, which featured a Bike Care & Safety Fair, a chalked Riding Practice Loop, and plenty of doughnuts and coffee. The goal of the event was to reinforce safe biking skills and empower riders with bike maintenance skills while supporting families, building community and inspiring safer streets. In addition to offering free bike safety checks, the event focused on teaching bike care basics — tire inflation, chain lubrication, seat adjustment, locks, bike washing. It also outlined basic safety skills — helmet fit, yielding to pedestrians, safe riding on streets. Kids who had their bike tires pumped to full pressure at one of the maintenance stations were shocked to discover how much easier and fun it was to ride a bike on properly inflated tires.  Forty community volunteers supported the event, including mechanics from Zack’s Performance Bikes, Sports Basement, Chain Reaction Bicycles, REI, the Silicon Valley Bike Exchange and Bay Area BikeMobile. Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition and Stanford Injury Prevention provided support and educational materials and Jess DeLeuw, Physical Education teacher at St. Charles School led the bike skills instruction.

