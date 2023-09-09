Class notes logo

New scholarship opportunities are now available to San Mateo County residents interested in mental health care thanks to a partnership between One Life Counseling and Notre Dame de Namur University. 

Applications are open for three scholarships — one full-scholarship worth $67,000 for a new student affiliated with One Life, a counseling center in San Carlos, to study in NDNU’s Master of Science in Clinical Psychology, Marriage and Family Therapy and Licensed Professional Clinical Counseling Graduate Psychology Program; a half scholarship worth $33,000 to also study in the program for a One Life affiliate who is ready to change careers; and a third $20,000 partial scholarship for a One Life affiliate who “demonstrates the shared values of NDNU and One Life as expressed in NDNU Hallmarks including community, justice and peace, dignity and sacredness, diversity, and holistic learning.” 

