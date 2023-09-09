New scholarship opportunities are now available to San Mateo County residents interested in mental health care thanks to a partnership between One Life Counseling and Notre Dame de Namur University.
Applications are open for three scholarships — one full-scholarship worth $67,000 for a new student affiliated with One Life, a counseling center in San Carlos, to study in NDNU’s Master of Science in Clinical Psychology, Marriage and Family Therapy and Licensed Professional Clinical Counseling Graduate Psychology Program; a half scholarship worth $33,000 to also study in the program for a One Life affiliate who is ready to change careers; and a third $20,000 partial scholarship for a One Life affiliate who “demonstrates the shared values of NDNU and One Life as expressed in NDNU Hallmarks including community, justice and peace, dignity and sacredness, diversity, and holistic learning.”
Applicants have until Nov. 1 to apply for the need and merit based opportunities, and winners will be announced Dec. 15. Applications must include a 250-word personal statement, resume and completed FAFSA and applicants should already be admitted to the MSCP/MFT/LPCC program by Dec. 1 to qualify.
Visit ndnu.edu/one-life for more information about scholarship opportunities being offered by NDNU and One Life Counseling.
Dr. Geoffrey Yeh, a teacher at Bowditch Middle School in the San Mateo-Foster City School District, will be presented with the Inspiring Teacher Award during the American Writers Museum’s annual benefit gala in Chicago this upcoming Monday.
Presenting the award to Yeh, an educator with the San Mateo-Foster City School District for more than 18 years, will be Karen Chee, a professional comedy writer and former student of Yeh’s, who was asked by the museum foundation to select a teacher who changed her life.
Yashuai Zuo of Menlo Park earned a doctorate of philosophy from the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Blossom Powell of San Bruno, Cristina Chavez and Amalia Kutulas of Belmont, Mariama Miranda of Millbrae, Nichole McCall of Daly City and Benjamin Carrie of South San Francisco were named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Liam Canniffe of Burlingame and Seoyoun Choi of San Mateo were named to the Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
