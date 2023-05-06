More than 100 San Mateo County students earned recognition through the 2023 Bay Area Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, placing in either the Gold Key, Silver Key or Honorable Mentions category, and some in multiple categories. The awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a nonprofit focused on identifying and uplifting students with talents in the arts.
Gold Key Award:
Sophia Bao, 11, Notre Dame High School
Sam Goldman, 10, Menlo-Atherton High School
Jiahe Jin, 10, Carlmont High School
Elane Kim, 12, Stanford Online High School
Natalie Lai, 10, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Andrea Li, 11, Menlo School
Felicity Lie, 12, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Shreya Malhotra, 8, Nueva School
Ruchi Mangtani, 10, Menlo School
Max Qvale, 10, Stanford Online High School
Helen Ren, 12, Notre Dame High School
Hunter Stoval, 8, Nueva School
Caroline Vichot, 12, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Brendan Wan, 10, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Stella Wettan, 11, Burlingame High School
Alyssa Wong, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Rachel Yang, 9, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Alexa Zhang, 9, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Silver Key Award:
Sophia Bao, 11, Notre Dame High School
Madison Brown, 11, Menlo School
Talia Buckhouse, 9, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Nicole Carey, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Mateo Chanel, 11, Nueva School
Kyra Chen, 11, Hillsdale High School
Ruxu Ding, 12, Nueva School
Lucas Du, 10, Mills High School
Lale Erbay, 10, Nueva School
Sam Goldman, 10, Menlo-Atherton high School
Elaine Jiang, 10, Carlmont High School
Elane Kim, 12, Stanford Online High School
Rena Kim, 10, Menlo School
Benhamine Klieger, 11, Stanford Online High School
Amber LI, 11, Menlo School
Ivan Lin, 11, Hillsdale High School
Lauren Liu, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Gabriel Lou, 9, Nueva School
Isabella Ly, 11, Aragon High School
Jiyul Park, 11, Carlmont High School
Chloe Parkinson, 12, Notre Dame High School
Gabriel Perez, 12, Woodside High School
Max Qvale, 10, Stanford Online High School
Erin Raw, 11, San Mateo High School
Jessica Sun, 8, Ralston Middle School
Lily Sun, 12, Stanford Online High School
Margaret Templeton, 10, Notre Dame High School
Wyatt To, 10, Nueva School — Bay meadows
Alexis Tuchinda, 11, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Tomoki Urata, 11, Carlmont High School
Sannie Wan, 12, Aragon High School
Audrey Wang, 9, Aragon High School
Celeste Wang, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Lian Wang, 10, Aragon High School
Stella Wettan, 11, Burlingame High School
Maya Wohl, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Alyssa Wong, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Audrey Zhang, 9, Nueva School — Bay Measures
Kiera Zhang, 9, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Annabel Zhao, 8, Menlo School
Mingyan Jolanda Zhou, 8, North Star Academy
Annli Zhu, 12, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Honorable Mention:
Sophia Bao, 11, Notre Dame High School
Nicole Carey, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Alexander Carreon, 11, Hillsdale High School
Kyra Chen, 11, Hillsdale High School
Michelle Chen, 12, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Shiori Chen, 9, Carlmont High School
Shuhan Chen, 9 , Burlingame High School
Jin Das, 12, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Ruxu Ding, 12, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Christopher Donnelly, 11, Menlo School
Lucas, Du, 10, Mills High School
Lale Arbay, 10, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Anika G, 9, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Sam Goldman, 10, Menlo-Atherton High School
Kent Ha, 11, Aragon High School,
Finley Heinzen, 12, Sacred Heart Prep High School
Hannah Hsiao, 12, Aragon High School
Shikha Iyer, 10, Design Tech High School
Hannah Jiang, 8, William H. Crocker Middle School
Yuyao Jiang, 10, Sacred Heart Prep High School
Jiahe Jin, 10, Carlmont High School
Adrian Kani, 7, Crystal Springs Uplands Middle School
Elane Kim, 12, Stanford Online High School
Rena Kim, 10, Menlo School
Benjamin Klieger, 11, Stanford Online High School
Cara Lee, 10, Woodside Priory School
Kara Lee, 10, Stanford Online High School
Andrea Li, 10, Menlo School
Ivan Lin, 11, Hillsdale High School
Davina Liu, 10, San Mateo High School
Felicity Liu, 12, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Lauren Liu, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Gabriela Lou, 9, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Ella Phun, 10, Carlmont High School
James Polly, 11, Menlo Atherton High School
Max Qvale, 1, Stanford Online High School
Christina Rajakumar, 8, Crystal Springs Uplands Middle School
Helen Ren, 12, Notre Dame High School
Devin Saltzgaber, 10, Sacred Heart Prep High School
Sarah Simon, 12, Menlo-Atherton High School
Jessica Sun, 8, Ralston Middle School
Lily Sun, 12, Stanford Online High School
Ksenia Tretiakova, 11, Carlmont High School
Rohan Tummala, 10, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Catherine Wang, 11, Carlmont High School
Celeste Wang, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Ian Wang, 8, Bowditch Middle School
Laura Wang, 8, Bowditch Middle School
Stella Wettan, 11, Burlingame High School
Alyssa Wong, 11, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Riley Xu, 12, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Rachel Yang, 9, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Zuri Ye, 10, Stanford Online High School
Alexa Zhang, 9, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Kiera Zhang, 9, Crystal Springs Uplands School
Annli Zhu, 12, Nueva School — Bay Meadows
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
