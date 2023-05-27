California State University, Stanislaus, announced its graduating class, which includes East Palo Alto’s Salvador Garcia with a degree in business administration, Jagveer Kaur of South San Francisco with a master’s degree in nursing, Daniel O’Connor of Half Moon Bay with a degree in physics, Alexia Estrada of South San Francisco with a degree in political science, Navneet Kaur of Daly City master’s degree in business administration, Sahar Mojaddidi of Burlingame with a degree in business administration, Franches Kiyara Coleen Morales of Daly City with a degree in nursing, Lisa Raimondo of San Mateo with a master’s degree in social work, Jackelyn Mora of Redwood City with a degree in criminal justice.
Six local students were among the spring 2023 graduating class at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont including Redwood City’s Helen Chaffee with a degree in physics, Daly City’s Yim Chen with a degree in computer science, Hillsborough’s Arya Vikranth Goutam with a degree in engineering, Mallorie Jenne from Foster City with a degree in chemistry and biology, Elise Marie Schoenhoff Meike of Emerald Hills with a degree in chemistry and biology, and Alex Vercruysse of Portola Valley with a degree in engineering.
Local students received degrees from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, this spring including Noah Mester of Foster City with a degree in aerospace engineering, Patrick Nieman of Redwood City with a degree in civil engineering, Kevin Pine of Burlingame with a degree in mechanical engineering, John Robinson of Foster City with a degree in robotics engineering and Brianna Roskind of Redwood City with a degrees in computer science and electrical and computer engineering.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2023, which includes Atherton’s Kate Dobson, Redwood City’s Adam Kalayjian, Patrick Nieman, Brianna Roskind and William McDonald of San Mateo, Sage Ugras of Menlo Park, Alexandra Poulhazan and Katherine Tse of San Bruno and Isabela Sugden of San Carlos.
Areli Hernandez of Menlo Park and Grace Mahoney of Hillsborough were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
