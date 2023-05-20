Aidan Braccia of Hillsborough, Jared Underwood of Menlo Park and Alexa Silvestri of Redwood City were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
***
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Aidan Braccia of Hillsborough, Jared Underwood of Menlo Park and Alexa Silvestri of Redwood City were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
***
Jordan Ballard and Michely Goncalves of San Carlos, Mariama Miranda of Millbrae, Nichole McCall and Hunter Parker of Daly City, Jose Dominguez of San Bruno, Cristina Chavez of Belmont, and Benjamin Carrie of South San Francisco were named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for earning GPAs of 3.7 or above.
***
Millbrae’s Mengyi Wang earned a master’s degree in information studies at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
***
Daly City’s Waiyin Tsang graduated with a master’s in social work from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts.
***
Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, announced its graduating class of 2023 that includes, Redwood City’s Helen Chaffee who earned a bachelor of science studying physics and graduated with distinction; Yim Chen of Daly City who received a bachelor’s degree majoring in computer science and graduated with high distinction and departmental honors; Arya Vikranth Goutam of Hillsborough who received a bachelor’s degree studying engineering and graduated with distinction; Mallorie Jenne of Foster City who received a bachelor’s after studying a joint major in chemistry and biology and graduated with high distinction and departmental honors; Elise Marie Schoenhoff Meike of Emerald Hills who completed a joint major in chemistry and biology and graduated with distinction and departmental honors; and Alec Vercruysse of Portola Valley who earned a degree in engineering and graduated with high distinction.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Feeling overwhelmed by climate change? Want to take action but don’t know where to start? Co… Read moreHow To Take Action on Climate: What You (Yes, You!) Can Do
Great Deals on bonsai/pre-bonsai plants, pots and soil, and garden succulents and plants. F… Read moreSan Mateo Bonsai Club Plant Sale
Ray Fowler said:
Oops... "least" not "east"... I guess I really need Jon as an editor.
cynthiarobbinsroth said:
my apologies - typo. the therapy pool was closed permanently the spring of 2021
LittleFoot said:
LittleFoot said:
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.